Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,745,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
