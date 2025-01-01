Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 83648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $199,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

