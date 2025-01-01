Banana Gun Self Reported Market Cap Hits $129.00 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $129.00 million and approximately $40.29 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for $37.43 or 0.00039772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,446,305 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,624.08463985 with 3,446,305.24788956 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 37.36997919 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $47,166,365.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

