Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 571,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Banca Mediolanum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

