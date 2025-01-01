Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $24.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,366 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

