Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 711.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 197,666 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 52.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 89.1% during the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 368,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,474 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,086,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 783.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 109,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 237,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.