Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.44 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 95.40 ($1.19). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.16), with a volume of 139,900 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 148 ($1.85) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

In other news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15), for a total value of £126,224 ($157,957.70). Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

