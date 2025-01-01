Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 291,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 50,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,369. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,704.80. This represents a 9.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $644,246.90. The trade was a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.