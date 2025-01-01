Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 291,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 50,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,369. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 6.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Bel Fuse
In other news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,704.80. This represents a 9.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $644,246.90. The trade was a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
