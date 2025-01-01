Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Benton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.