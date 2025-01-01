Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BETRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 6,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

