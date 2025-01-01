Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BETRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 6,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
