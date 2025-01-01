Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Plans $0.13 Annual Dividend

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS BLMC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

