Binance Staked SOL One Day Volume Tops $5.77 Million (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $194.62 or 0.00207096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $5.77 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL’s genesis date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 6,366,947 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 6,367,833.13285948. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 193.9531464 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,114,738.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

