Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 657,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $835,384.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,323,682.27. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $260,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,257.54. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,923 shares of company stock worth $3,737,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 6.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $73.92. 156,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

