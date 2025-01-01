BNB (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $101.83 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $707.09 or 0.00752681 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion and $2.01 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,006,990 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,007,013.46. The last known price of BNB is 704.91744853 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2321 active market(s) with $2,334,473,790.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

