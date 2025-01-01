BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 391,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 88,531 shares.The stock last traded at $112.93 and had previously closed at $113.82.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $22,997,000.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

