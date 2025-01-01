Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Announces Earnings Results

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRUG opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $159.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of -7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRUG shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Minds Biosciences

In other Bright Minds Biosciences news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 372,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,428.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,250. This represents a 82.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

