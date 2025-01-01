BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Declares $0.84 Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Saturday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTSGU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. 83,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $72.66.
About BrightSpring Health Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.