BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Declares $0.84 Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Saturday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTSGU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. 83,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.