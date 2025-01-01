Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT at $151.25

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.69.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,577.50. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,924.23. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,755 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.