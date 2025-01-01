Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price at $368.74

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $241.78 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after acquiring an additional 283,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 984.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,860,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,587,000 after buying an additional 146,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.