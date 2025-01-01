Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,550,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,362,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 87.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $2,566,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 239,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -426.32%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

