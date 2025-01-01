Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.11 and traded as low as C$32.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$32.95, with a volume of 189,804 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.08.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -219.54%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.