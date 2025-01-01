Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 10,080,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 1,617,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,724. The company has a market capitalization of $880.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bumble by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 47.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

