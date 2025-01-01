Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 143050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. The company has a market cap of C$11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

