Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 13.5% in December

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. 289,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,095 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $37,339.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,392.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $882,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,407,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,560,476.19. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,310 shares of company stock worth $7,704,941. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 87.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,483 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after buying an additional 167,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadre by 30.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,233 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cadre by 59.9% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 82,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadre by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

