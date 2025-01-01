Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.39. Approximately 2,820,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,334,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 270.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,669,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,110,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,634,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,540,000 after acquiring an additional 381,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

