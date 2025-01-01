Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,707,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. 1,525,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

