CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $2.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 44,339 shares.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

