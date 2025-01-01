CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$90.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$73.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$55.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.51.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 3,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$273,889.70. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.50, for a total transaction of C$775,000.00. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

