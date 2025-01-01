Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.58 and traded as high as $74.32. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $73.93, with a volume of 5,321,664 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. This represents a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,968 shares of company stock worth $8,842,821 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

