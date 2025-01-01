Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,441,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 111,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 210,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $437.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -121.74%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

