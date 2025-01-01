China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.10 and traded as low as C$6.87. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 4,263 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.85.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

