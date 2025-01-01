China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.10.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

