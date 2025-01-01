China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 601,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSGEF remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
About China Suntien Green Energy
