China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 601,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSGEF remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About China Suntien Green Energy

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

