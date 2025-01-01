China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 5,409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,932.3 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHWRF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

