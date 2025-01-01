China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,637,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 5,409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,932.3 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHWRF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About China Tower
