Codere Online Luxembourg’s (CDRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CDRO stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.76.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.