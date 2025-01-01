Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,118.24. The trade was a 49.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 19.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 123.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cognex from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

CGNX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. 590,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,294. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

