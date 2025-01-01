Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.67 and traded as high as $78.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $76.75, with a volume of 3,208,941 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $400,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,052.42. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,187,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.