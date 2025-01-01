Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $246.37 and last traded at $248.30. 5,397,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,117,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.22.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 3.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $272,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,028,357.36. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,641 shares of company stock worth $80,937,273 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,908,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

