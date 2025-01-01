Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 119872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Colabor Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.81 million, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.27 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.