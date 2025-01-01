CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CompuMed Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222. CompuMed has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.35.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

