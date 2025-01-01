COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) vs. Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actelis Networks and COMSovereign”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.72 million 1.09 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -1.07 COMSovereign $6.17 million 0.00 -$79.71 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Actelis Networks has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Actelis Networks and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Actelis Networks presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.13%. COMSovereign has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230,669.23%. Given COMSovereign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COMSovereign is more favorable than Actelis Networks.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats COMSovereign on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About COMSovereign

(Get Free Report)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology. It also provides tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical communication, as well as communication platform for national defense and security customers; and edge compute capable 4G LTE and 5G network radio. In addition, the company offers repairs, support and maintenance, drones, consulting, and warranties as well as other services. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to COMSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. COMSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

