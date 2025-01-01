Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Copa Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Copa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Copa by 69,000.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Copa by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.88. 199,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,267. Copa has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $854.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.90 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Articles

