Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 640,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,843.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Corporate Travel Management has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
