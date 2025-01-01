Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 640,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,843.0 days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Corporate Travel Management has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services in Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. . The company provides corporate travels, meetings and event travel management, resources travel, sports travel, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

