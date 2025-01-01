Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 310040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSAN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 405.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cosan by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

