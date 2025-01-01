Creditcoin Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $452.03 million and approximately $79.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000510 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 412,084,779 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.