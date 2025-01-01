Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 7,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $31.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 143,046 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $4,618,955.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,320,224.91. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $9,733,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,370,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,388,543.70. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,208,341 shares of company stock worth $58,084,978. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 873.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,454 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,916,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,627,000 after buying an additional 1,660,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 731.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after acquiring an additional 909,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 705,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. 2,740,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,592. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

