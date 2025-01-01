CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 449097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,554.80. This trade represents a 13.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

