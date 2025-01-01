Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,013 in the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,507 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,653,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 42.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth $11,059,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. Criteo has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

