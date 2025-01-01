Critical Analysis: Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Energy Fuels”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $303.78 million 12.15 $55.42 million N/A N/A Energy Fuels $38.66 million 26.09 $99.86 million ($0.22) -23.32

Energy Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lynas Rare Earths.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 1 0 0 2.00 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.69%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Lynas Rare Earths on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.