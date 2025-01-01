Critical Contrast: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) & XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG)

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XChange TEC.INC and Invitation Homes”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XChange TEC.INC $76.74 million 0.00 -$9.77 million N/A N/A Invitation Homes $2.58 billion 7.58 $519.47 million $0.71 45.03

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than XChange TEC.INC.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

XChange TEC.INC has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Homes has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XChange TEC.INC and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XChange TEC.INC N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 17.02% 4.36% 2.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XChange TEC.INC and Invitation Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XChange TEC.INC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Invitation Homes 0 8 11 0 2.58

Invitation Homes has a consensus price target of $38.79, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Invitation Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invitation Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats XChange TEC.INC on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

